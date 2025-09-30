Watch: Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha, And More Showcase Natural Chemistry During “Typhoon Family” Poster Shoot

Upcoming drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse into the cast’s poster shoot!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

In the newly released making-of video, Lee Junho is seen striking a range of poses—from a playful, free-spirited man to a serious figure facing a crisis, and finally to a gentle businessman in a suit.

Reflecting on the shoot, Lee Junho shared, “We’ve just started the poster shoot, and that means the drama’s premiere is just around the corner. It makes me reflect on everything we’ve filmed so far, and I’m preparing to meet viewers with excitement and anticipation.”

The video also features Kim Min Ha, who plays ace bookkeeper Oh Mi Seon. She effortlessly captures smart and responsible expressions, embodying her character perfectly. In another scene, she shoots with Lee Junho, sharing playful moments between takes—showcasing the close bond they’ve formed already after months of working together.

Kim Min Ha commented, “Now that we’re shooting the poster, it’s really starting to sink in that it’s finally happening. Taking photos together, like we were acting out scenes, was fun, and I’m genuinely excited for the drama as a viewer, too.”

Watch the full making-of video here!

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

