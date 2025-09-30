Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong Share Tender Smiles While Holding Hands In “Moon River” Poster

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled a new poster!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

The main poster shows a striking change in the atmosphere between Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh) and Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong). In a sunlit forest, the two hold hands and smile.

Park Dal Yi wears silk instead of a merchant’s uniform, showing a bright, graceful look. Once known for being gruff, Yi Kang now gazes at her with tender eyes. The subtle shift in the air between their clasped hands raises questions about where their romance is headed.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

