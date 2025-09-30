Lee Young Ae Grows Even More Desperate To Protect Her Family In 'Walking On Thin Ice' Poster

Lee Young Ae is facing a new turning point in “Walking on Thin Ice”!

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

The poster captures Eun Soo’s determination to protect her bag, even though her face and hands are covered in wounds. Her steady gaze reveals both a resolve to do anything for her family and a mix of anxiety and guilt, exposing Eun Soo’s inner struggle.

The tagline, which highlights Eun Soo’s situation and her resolve in the face of a moral dilemma, is taken directly from the drama: “I’ll do anything. If it’s for my family.”

To cover her husband’s medical bills and repay their debts, Eun Soo previously entered a partnership with her daughter’s art instructor, Lee Kyung. Confronted with unexpected expenses and a series of crises, she proposes a second deal, driven only by her determination to protect her family.

To see whether Eun Soo can protect her family to the end—and what outcome her desperate choices will bring—tune in to the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” on October 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on the latest episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)