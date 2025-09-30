Watch: Lee Sun Bin Displays Warm Friendship With Roh Jeong Eui And Kang Tae Oh In 'To The Moon' Making-Of Video

MBC’s “To the Moon” has dropped a new making-of video that goes behind the scenes of the cameos from Episode 3!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Spoilers

In the newly released video, Lee Sun Bin shares heartwarming chemistry with special guest stars Roh Jeong Eui and Kang Tae Oh.

Roh Jeong Eui, who is a close friend of Lee Sun Bin in real life, appears briefly in one of the episode’s scenes. Off-camera, Lee Sun Bin is spotted watching Roh Jeong Eui’s performance and calling her “adorable,” even on a day when she wasn’t scheduled to film and didn’t have to come to the set. When asked how long they’ve been close, Lee Sun Bin quips, “Since this baby was 19,” prompting longtime friend Roh Jeong Eui to playfully cling to her.

Later, Lee Sun Bin displays a more playful dynamic with Kang Tae Oh. The two previously worked together in the drama “The Potato Lab,” and their familiarity is clear as they film scenes in which Kang Tae Oh plays her character’s blind date. At first, Lee Sun Bin appears shy, even asking him not to watch her monitor takes. But as filming goes on, she loosens up and sings in a silly way that makes the set erupt in laughter.

Kang Tae Oh, amused, responds with a grin: “Oh, right! She’s Lee Sun Bin. I forgot she was Sun Bin.” The banter carries on throughout the shoot, keeping the atmosphere warm and easygoing.

Watch the full video below!

The next episode of “To the Moon” will air on October 3 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in her drama “Boyhood” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Roh Jeong Eui in her recent drama “Crushology 101” below:

Watch Now

And Kang Tae Oh in “Doom at Your Service” below:

Watch Now