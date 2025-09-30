Watch: Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, Heo Nam Jun, And Lee Won Jung Share Playful Chemistry In 'A Hundred Memories' Making-Of Video

“A Hundred Memories” has released a new behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse of the cast’s off-camera chemistry!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

The new video shows the actors laughing and having fun between takes. At one point, Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, Heo Nam Jun, and Lee Won Jung take turns skipping stones on the water. As they practice, Lee Won Jung impresses everyone with his skill and brags to the camera. Later, when the cast doesn’t react to one of his throws, he jokingly shouts in mock frustration, making the others laugh.

The lighthearted mood continues as Kim Da Mi and Heo Nam Jun film Go Young Rye’s imagined date. Surrounded by bubbles that they pop between takes, the two actors tease each other and laugh while watching the playback. At one point, Heo Nam Jun admires Kim Da Mi’s ability to deliver a convincing laugh, calling her acting impressive.

Shin Ye Eun and Heo Nam Jun’s chemistry also shines they film themselves with the behind-the-scenes camera, flashing peace signs and waving. Their energy carries over into filming, with laughter breaking through during certain scenes.

Even in more serious moments, the cast keeps the atmosphere warm. While rehearsing an emotional scene in the snow, Shin Ye Eun nearly slips, and she laughs it off before running her lines again. Despite the playful rehearsals, when the cameras start rolling, both Shin Ye Eun and Kim Da Mi turn completely professional as they deliver emotional performances.

The next episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on October 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

