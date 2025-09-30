Choi Woo Shik Talks Perfect Chemistry With Jung So Min And His Character In “Would You Marry Me”

Choi Woo Shik has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me”!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

On why he chose to star in the drama, Choi Woo Shik revealed that he was drawn to the exciting script, director Song Hyun Wook’s directing skills, and the opportunity to work with Jung So Min. He shared, “I was curious about how the events that happen when Woo Joo and Yoo Mary meet would unfold, and how the story would end.” He added, “I also had high expectations for working with director Song Hyun Wook and actress Jung So Min.”

Choi Woo Shik gave his chemistry with co-star Jung So Min a perfect score of “100 out of 100,” raising anticipation for their on-screen dynamic. He also praised her acting skills, saying, “The most meaningful part of working on ‘Would You Marry Me’ was getting to know Jung So Min. On set, she acted so skillfully in every scene that I found there was a lot I could learn from her as a fellow actor.”

Choi Woo Shik highlighted Woo Joo and Yoo Mary’s first meeting as his most memorable scene, explaining, “If something like that happened in real life, it wouldn’t really be considered a beautiful first encounter, but it is such a powerful scene that it sticks with you. I hope viewers will look forward to it.”

Talking about his character Kim Woo Joo, Choi Woo Shik explained, “He’s someone who grew up without much love, which made him a lonely person. He seems indifferent on the outside, but he is sincere, loves Yoo Mary more than anyone else, and is a warmhearted person who believes in fate.”

In conclusion, Choi Woo Shik shared, “‘Would You Marry Me’ isn’t just a romantic comedy. It will also offer the fun of slice-of-life, mystery, and even a con-artist story. It’s a drama that people of all ages can enjoy, so I hope you’ll give it lots of love and attention.”

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Choi Woo Shik in “The Policeman’s Lineage” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)