Choi Bomin Captures Hearts As The Perfect Youth With A 7-Year Crush In “Spirit Fingers”

The upcoming drama “Spirit Fingers” has unveiled the first stills of Choi Bomin!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance drama that follows young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Choi Bomin transforms into Goo Seon Ho—better known as Blue Finger—a seemingly perfect youth blessed with handsome looks, artistic talent, and athletic ability. He’s the one who draws Song Woo Yeon (Park Ji Hu) into the drawing club, and while admired for his charm and dazzling smile, he secretly carries a one-sided love for his friend Nam Geu Rin (Park Yoo Na), a crush that has lingered since their middle school days for over seven years. The only person privy to his hidden feelings is Geu Rin’s younger brother, Nam Ki Jung (Cho Jun Young). As time goes on, his deepening unrequited feelings are expected to tug at viewers’ hearts.

The production team shared, “Goo Seon Ho, as portrayed by Choi Bomin, is a character who captures both the freshness of first love and the poignancy of unrequited love. The drama will deliver a heartfelt youth romance that anyone can relate to.” They added, “With his perfect synchronization with the original webtoon character, fans of the source material will have even more reason to look forward to the drama.”

“Spirit Fingers” is set to premiere on October 29 via TVING.

