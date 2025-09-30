Bae Hyeon Seong Is Mesmerized By Lee Re’s Stunning Transformation During Their Undercover Mission In “Shin’s Project”

Bae Hyeon Seong and Lee Re will embark on a “romantic” secret mission in “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Mr. Shin orders Jo Philip and Si On to go undercover as a young couple in order to track down a scammer.

So far, the two have backed up Mr. Shin in very different ways: Jo Philip with his sharp legal expertise, and Si On with her quick thinking and keen instincts. Though they once clashed like sworn enemies, they have grown closer—bonding as mentor and student over GED studies and motorcycle lessons—making their teamwork in this new mission all the more exciting to watch.

The latest stills reveal their dramatic transformation. Swapping their aprons and helmets for sharp black suits and an elegant dress, Jo Philip and Si On radiate the charm of a fresh new couple, sparking a playful “date-like” vibe despite the mission at hand.

Adding to the heart-fluttering tension, Jo Philip can’t seem to take his eyes off Si On’s new look. While their undercover act is purely to lure out a con artist, the subtle romantic tension hints at a shift in their dynamic, raising anticipation for what lies ahead in their relationship.

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” airs on September 30 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)