Watch: Taeyeon Receives Heartfelt Welcome As She Joins “Sing Again 4” Judge Panel

The hit audition program “Sing Again” is gearing up for its fourth season—and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is officially joining the judging panel!

“Sing Again 4” is a “rebooting” audition show that gives overlooked or forgotten singers another chance to shine on stage. Over the past three seasons, the program has rediscovered overlooked talents, forgotten artists, and hidden gems, proving the lasting value of auditions.

Season 4 will bring back MC Lee Seung Gi alongside senior judges Yim Jae Bum, Yoon Jong Shin, Baek Ji Young, and Kim Eana, as well as junior judges Kyuhyun, Lee Hae Ri, Code Kunst, and new judge Taeyeon.

A newly released video captures the judges’ first meeting, marking their first time gathering in two years. The returning panel shared cheerful updates and lighthearted banter, but the biggest buzz came with Taeyeon’s surprise entrance, greeted by warm cheers. Yim Jae Bum playfully called her by her nickname “Taengoo” and revealed that he and his daughter watch her on “Amazing Saturday” every week, while Kim Eana shyly confessed her longtime admiration—adding to the fun and friendly atmosphere.

Praised as an “all-rounder diva” with undeniable musicality, Taeyeon also received a flurry of questions. When asked if she accepted the offer right away, she admitted with a laugh, “When I heard Season 4 was happening, I was secretly hoping to be part of it—so I agreed immediately. I love this program so much that I even found myself giving opinions and critiquing performances at home.” As this marks her first time serving as a judge, viewers are eager to see what kind of insights and advice she’ll share with contestants.

“Sing Again 4” will premiere on October 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

