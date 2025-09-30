TXT's Taehyun Launches Personal Instagram Account

TXT’s Taehyun is now on Instagram!

On September 29, Taehyun became the latest member of TXT to launch an individual Instagram account of his very own.

For his first post, Taehyun shared several behind-the-scenes photos of himself from TXT’s ongoing world tour and wrote simply, “Hi.”

Taehyun is the fourth member of TXT to open a personal Instagram account following Yeonjun, Soobin, and Beomgyu.

Follow Taehyun on Instagram here!

