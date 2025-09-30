P NATION's New Girl Group Baby DONT Cry Announces Official Fan Club Name

Baby DONT Cry has given their fandom an official name!

On September 30, the rookie girl group from P NATION announced that the name of their official fan club would be “Cherries.”

The formal English announcement explained, “‘Cherries’ is a fandom name inspired by the cherry, the symbolic motif of Baby DONT Cry. Like cherries—fresh, sweet, and loved by many—this name carries our desire for and commitment to building a joyful community where the members and the fans come together in harmony.”

Baby DONT Cry also released a video in which the members personally announce their new fandom name, which you can check out below!

Baby DONT Cry made their debut this past June with the single “F Girl.”

What do you think of the group’s new fandom name?