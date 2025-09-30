Watch: BTOB's Changsub Reveals Playful Design For New Solo Light Stick

BTOB’s Changsub has shared a sneak peek of his new solo light stick!

On September 30, Changsub revealed the first glimpse of the design for his official light stick, which he teased is “coming soon.”

The upcoming light stick is shaped like a macaron with a hand making a thumbs-up sign inside, playfully referencing some of Changsub’s personal trademarks.

Check out the new teasers for Changsub’s official light stick below!

Watch Changsub in BTOB’s film “BTOB Time: Be Together the Movie” on Viki below:

Watch Now