Red Velvet's Joy To Return To Acting After 4 Years In Drama Adaptation Of 'One-Of-A-Kind Romance'

It’s now official: Red Velvet’s Joy will be starring in the upcoming drama “One-of-a-Kind Romance” (working title)!

On September 30, SM Entertainment confirmed reports that Joy would be playing the lead in the new drama. “It’s true that Joy is appearing in the drama ‘One-of-a-Kind Romance,’” stated the agency.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “One-of-a-Kind Romance” is a romantic comedy about Gong Yu Il, an ordinary woman on the job hunt, whose everyday life is turned upside down by A-list actor Tak Mu Yi and idol Ryu Min.

In what marks her first acting role in four years, Joy will star as Gong Yu Il, a resilient character who never loses her smile despite her difficult circumstances. Deep down, she dreams of becoming a writer, but reality forces her to hunt for a corporate job instead while working part-time at a convenience store. Gong Yu Il, who has a crush on Ryu Min—one of the members of the boy band X-ONE—unexpectedly winds up becoming entangled with Tak Mu Yi through a chance encounter.

Earlier this month, Kim Hyun Jin was reported to have been cast as male lead Tak Mu Yi.

Are you excited to see Joy in this new drama?

In the meantime, watch Joy in “The One and Only” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)