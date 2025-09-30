MODHAUS's New Boy Group idntt Drops 1st Teasers For Debut Of Next Unit yesweare

Get ready for the debut of idntt’s second unit!

On October 1 at midnight KST, MODHAUS’s rookie boy group idntt released their first teasers for their next unit yesweare.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that idntt will consist of three units: unevermet, yesweare, and itsnotover. unevermet was the first to debut this past August, and yesweare is next in line. After this second unit is unveiled, the members of unevermet and yesweare will team up to release a song together. (itsnotover will be the third unit to debut, after which all the members from all three units will come together to promote as one group.)

Check out idntt yesweare’s first teasers for “acceptance” below!

If you haven’t already seen them, you can watch idntt unevermet’s music videos for their three debut tracks here!