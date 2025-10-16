7 Casual Glam Fall Fits, Modeled By Your Fave K-Pop Stars

The weather is finally starting to cool off, and fall is in the air! With chilly mornings and warm afternoons, it can be difficult to decide what to wear. If you need some pointers, take them from your favorite K-pop idols. A little casual glam is a major confidence booster!

1. KiiiKiii’s Sui

If you’re a fan of ’90s and early 2000s style, KiiiKiii’s Sui is showing off some peak fall style! A zip-up jacket, denim skirt, and graphic T-shirt make for a layered outfit perfect for the changing weather. Add a statement belt and leather bag for that hint of autumn glamor!

An argyle sweater—is there a more iconic fall piece? There’s something about the pattern that feels like quiet luxury, but NCT’s Jisung makes the look a little more casual by pairing it with a basic white T-shirt. It’s the ideal outfit for the days when the weather is warm but the wind is cold!

3. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha and Hong Eunchae

Whether you prefer feminine or masculine looks, LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha and Hong Eunchae have your back! Kazuha wears a long-sleeve dress with tights for more warmth without being too stifling. Eunchae levels up her zip-up and jeans by adding a sleek leather belt and shoes!

Sunoo knows that he’s got that fall fit on lock! By choosing earthy tones, the ENHYPEN member immediately makes his outfit look appropriate for the season. By styling a simple sweater with a button-up that has a statement pointed collar, the look goes from basic to perfect!

A masterclass in layering for fall, i-dle’s Minnie really makes a statement with this oversized leather jacket! A short skirt and loafers make the look a little more relaxed, with the layered turtleneck and tank top adding an unexpected twist. If you have a cool jacket that you just can’t figure out how to style, Minnie might just give you the perfect inspiration!

A style star among the Stray Kids members, I.N really knows how to dress! A casual outfit with some statement details are what really make this outfit work. The star-patterned jacket is definitely an eye-catcher, but the matching rose gold jewelry adds that touch of sophistication.

If it’s already getting frigid where you are, then you can take some tips from Jisoo! The BLACKPINK member has all the fall classics covered—suede loafers, a tweed button-up coat, and a wool sweater! A nice pair of blue jeans is a great way to keep things looking a little more casual without being too jarring. This is an outfit that just screams fall!

What fall pieces are you looking forward to digging out of your closet?