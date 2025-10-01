Watch: Kang Tae Oh Finds Himself Drawn To Kim Se Jeong As She Reminds Him Of His Late Consort In “Moon River” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has dropped a new teaser!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

The teaser highlights the relationships between Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), Prince Yi Woon (Lee Shin Young), and Kim Woo Hee (Hong Su Zu), the daughter of the Moonjoong family.

It opens with Yi Kang, who is in shambles after losing his princess consort, and the sudden appearance of Park Dal Yi. Though he shows affection for Park Dal Yi, who resembles his consort, she firmly draws a line.

When their bodies are suddenly switched, the relationship between them begins to change. Yi Kang tells Park Dal Yi, “Right now, this girl is in my body, but in my heart, the moon flows.”

The teaser also shows the strained relationship between Yi Woon and Kim Woo Hee. While Kim Woo Hee tries to restore Yi Woon to his rightful place, he reacts in anger and turns away from her.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

