Kim Ok Vin Announces Marriage

Kim Ok Vin is getting married!

On October 1, Kim Ok Vin’s agency Ghost Studio announced that the actress will be tying the knot on November 16.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello,

This is Ghost Studio, the agency representing actress Kim Ok Vin.

We would like to thank everyone who has consistently shown love and support for Kim Ok Vin, and we are pleased to share some good news.

Actress Kim Ok Vin will marry a cherished partner on November 16.

The groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with relatives and close friends from both families.

We ask for your understanding that details such as the location and time will not be disclosed, out of respect for the groom and both families.

Please extend your warmest wishes to Kim Ok Vin as she begins this new chapter. She will continue to give her best as an actress.

Thank you.