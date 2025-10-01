Park Yoo Na Is A Confident Yet Caring Girl Crush In New Drama “Spirit Fingers”

The upcoming drama “Spirit Fingers” has unveiled the first stills of Park Yoo Na!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance drama that follows young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Park Yoo Na plays Mint Finger Nam Geu Rin, a bright and energetic character with a love for fashion. She looks after her drawing club junior Song Woo Yeon (Park Ji Hu) as if she were her own sister, showing the warmth of a caring older-sister figure. At the same time, she constantly quarrels with her younger brother Nam Ki Jung (Cho Jun Young), creating a love-hate sibling dynamic.

She is also the longtime crush of Goo Seon Ho (Choi Bo Min), who has carried feelings for her for seven years. Although Nam Geu Rin has never considered him romantically, overhearing his confession in his sleep stirs something new in her heart.

The stills showcase Nam Geu Rin’s full range of charms with her signature mint-colored hair.

Standing with a confident, chic gaze, she exudes a girl-crush aura.

In contrast, her bright smile conveys warmth and approachability, while her conversations during the drawing club meeting highlight her spirit.

The production team said, “Park Yoo Na is an actress who combines sophistication and warmth,” adding, “She has captured Nam Geu Rin’s confident yet warm charm through her range of expressions and energy. She will engage viewers as an older-sister figure to Woo Yeon and serve as a mentor for the youth’s self-esteem, show realistic sibling chemistry with Ki Jung, and create a heart-fluttering chemistry with Seon Ho. We ask for your continued interest.”

“Spirit Fingers” is set to premiere on October 29 via TVING.

