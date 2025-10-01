Ryu Seung Ryong's Office Life Is Filled With Ups And Downs In New Drama “The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” has unveiled new stills of Ryu Seung Ryong in character!

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once believed was valuable. Through his journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in being a major corporate manager, but in embracing his true self.

Ryu Seung Ryong plays Kim Nak Soo, head of Sales Team 1, who has worked at a major corporation for 25 years. After joining ACT, Kim Nak Soo advanced his career through tireless effort, eventually becoming a department head at a leading company and owning his own house in Seoul. With a homemaker wife and a son at a prestigious university, his life appears stable and enviable on the surface.

Since joining the company, Kim Nak Soo has never once missed a promotion. Now, he is aiming for an executive role, relying on his trademark drive. But moving from employee to executive requires a decisive breakthrough.

The stills show the demanding daily life of Kim Nak Soo. The words “Human Documentary: Life Theater” at the top, along with captions about Kim Nak Soo’s background and personality, shed light on the real lives of office workers and highlight the unique tone of the drama.

In particular, Kim Nak Soo’s habit of giving younger colleagues old-fashioned advice, then returning home with slumped shoulders after being scolded by his superior, evokes the image of a familiar father figure. As a diligent employee at work and a dependable head of the household at home, Kim Nak Soo’s story is expected to resonate with many.

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” is set to premiere on October 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

