Ji Hyun Woo And Eugene Engage In A Tense Psychological Battle In “First Lady”

MBN’s “First Lady” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, a divorce scandal involving president-elect Hyun Min Chul and his wife Cha Soo Yeon was exposed during the presidential transition committee’s inauguration ceremony. The episode ended with a shocking cliffhanger, as Cha Soo Yeon, while fleeing from reporters, got into a car accident with her daughter Hyun Ji Yoo (Park Seo Kyung).

The newly released stills depict a tense confrontation between Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul. The photos show Cha Soo Yeon visiting Hyun Min Chul’s office. She is captured with a bandage on her forehead, a testament to the serious car accident, and although she tries to conceal her vulnerability, her anxious gaze betrays her inner turmoil.

However, after only a brief moment of concern for her injury, Hyun Min Chul hardens his expression and engages in a tense psychological battle with her. Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul’s unyielding stances, even in the aftermath of the accident, create a dramatic contrast that heightens the tension and raises anticipation for how the unprecedented divorce battle between the president-elect and his wife will unfold.

The production team commented, “The fierce psychological warfare between Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul will serve as a powerful opening to episode 3. Please tune in to see how their divorce war escalates into explosive political conflict with shocking twists and turns.”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 1 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)