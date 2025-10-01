Ji Hyun Woo And Lee Min Young Show Cracks In Their Loyalty In “First Lady”

MBN’s “First Lady” has shared more stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

In the previous episode, Hyun Min Chul was in the middle of launching the presidential transition committee when moving boxes—sent by Cha Soo Yeon—arrived, throwing the event into chaos. As reporters looked on, the couple’s rumored divorce became all but confirmed, and tension mounted when Shin Hye Rin (Lee Min Young) was seen nodding as if she had orchestrated the situation.

In the newly released stills, a striking shift in Hyun Min Chul’s relationship with his closest aide, chief secretary Shin Hye Rin, comes to light in a chilling face-to-face. The scene captures the two alone in a tense standoff: Hyun Min Chul glares at her with eyes full of distrust, while Hye Rin lowers her head, hiding her unease. When he presses her with sharp, pointed questions, she remains silent. The episode hints at deep cracks forming between them, raising the question of what has caused this sudden fracture in their loyalty.

The production team commented, “This is a meaningful moment that shows a subtle but significant crack in the bond of trust and loyalty between Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Min Young’s characters. It marks a key turning point in the story, signaling the beginning of a fierce power struggle sparked by the president-elect couple’s divorce scandal.”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 1 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

