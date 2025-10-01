Cho Yeo Jeong And Kim You Jung In Talks To Star In New Film

Cho Yeo Jeong and Kim You Jung may team up in the upcoming film “Revenger” (literal title)!

On October 1, OSEN reported that the two stars have received casting offers for director Hong Eui Jung’s new project and are currently reviewing them.

Their agencies confirmed, “It’s true that they’ve been offered roles in the film ‘Revenger’ and the offers are under discussion.”

“Revenger” marks the latest work from director Hong Eui Jung, who previously wrote and directed the 2020 film “Voice of Silence.” The director had initially considered reuniting with actor Yoo Ah In, the lead of “Voice of Silence,” but those plans were scrapped following Yoo Ah In’s drug-related charges.

Now, with casting talks moving forward, the potential lineup of Kim You Jung and Cho Yeo Jeong is already raising anticipation. Stay tuned for more updates!

