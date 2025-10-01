Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 01, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of September!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 29 to September 29.

Lim Young Woong topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 11,135,899, marking a 43.63 percent increase in his score since August.

Soccer star Son Heung Min took second place with a brand reputation index of 10,276,030, while BTS ranked third with a brand reputation index of 9,370,434.

Kim Jong Kook rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 7,066,205, marking a 14.97 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 6,891,182, marking a 0.44 percent rise in their score.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lim Young Woong
  2. Son Heung Min
  3. BTS
  4. Kim Jong Kook
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. Yoo Jae Suk
  7. IVE
  8. Lee Chae Min
  9. Lee Byung Hun
  10. TWICE
  11. Stray Kids
  12. Park Ji Hyeon
  13. Kim Yong Bin
  14. Lee Jung Hoo
  15. Byeon Woo Seok
  16. Ma Dong Seok
  17. Ryu Hyun Jin
  18. Park Jin Young
  19. SEVENTEEN
  20. Faker
  21. Lee Dae Ho
  22. DAY6
  23. Red Velvet
  24. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  25. BIGBANG
  26. Kim Ha Seong
  27. Kim Jong Min
  28. Kang Ho Dong
  29. Lee Jung Jae
  30. Lee Young Ae

