Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of September!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 29 to September 29.

Lim Young Woong topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 11,135,899, marking a 43.63 percent increase in his score since August.

Soccer star Son Heung Min took second place with a brand reputation index of 10,276,030, while BTS ranked third with a brand reputation index of 9,370,434.

Kim Jong Kook rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 7,066,205, marking a 14.97 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 6,891,182, marking a 0.44 percent rise in their score.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

