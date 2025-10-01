P1Harmony Postpones Today's Concert In Toronto At Last Minute
P1Harmony’s “P1ustage H : MOST WANTED” concert in Toronto today has been postponed.
On October 1 local time, FNC Entertainment announced that “due to a system outage at the Canada-U.S. border,” P1Harmony’s Toronto concert scheduled for later that day had inevitably been postponed.
The agency also stated that they will be announcing the new showtime later today, explaining, “Depending on the status of customs clearance at the Canadian border, the rescheduled show time will be announced later today, local time.”
FNC Entertainment’s full English announcement is as follows:
Hello,
This is FNC Entertainment.
2025 P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H : MOST WANTED] IN TORONTO, which was scheduled for today, October 1, 2025, has been unavoidably postponed due to a system outage at the Canada-U.S. border.
Depending on the status of customs clearance at the Canadian border, the rescheduled show time will be announced later today, local time.
For detailed information, please check with Ticketmaster and the VIP ticket site. All purchased tickets and VIP packages will remain valid.
We sincerely apologize for having to make this announcement and deeply appreciate your continued love and support for P1Harmony.
We apologize once again for the inconvenience caused to all attendees due to the rescheduling of the 2025 P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H : MOST WANTED] IN TORONTO.