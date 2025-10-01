P1Harmony Postpones Today's Concert In Toronto At Last Minute

P1Harmony’s “P1ustage H : MOST WANTED” concert in Toronto today has been postponed.

On October 1 local time, FNC Entertainment announced that “due to a system outage at the Canada-U.S. border,” P1Harmony’s Toronto concert scheduled for later that day had inevitably been postponed.

The agency also stated that they will be announcing the new showtime later today, explaining, “Depending on the status of customs clearance at the Canadian border, the rescheduled show time will be announced later today, local time.”

FNC Entertainment’s full English announcement is as follows: