Watch: Actor Lee Jung Jae Longs To Escape His Signature Role As Lim Ji Yeon’s Journalist Life Gets Upended In “Nice To Not Meet You”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice To Not Meet You” has unveiled new character teasers!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots and an award-winning political journalist obsessed with justice who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

In one teaser, Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), a well-known actor, takes the spotlight as he portrays Kang Pil Gu with an intense gaze that cuts through the pouring rain. The role of “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” earned Im Hyun Joon numerous awards and nationwide popularity. Still, he voices his frustration, saying, “Kill me off in the first episode! I’ve been stuck playing Kang Pil Gu for seven years,” as he makes a determined effort to break free from the role.

In another teaser, the daily life of Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), a driven political journalist, is relentless. Her determination to pursue news at any cost suggests the qualities of a real tough cookie who has been through it all.

However, Wi Jung Shin’s routine as the ace of the political desk is shaken when she is asked to spend one year in the entertainment department. Her adjustment to the entertainment beat is rocky from the start, as she does not know the name of a popular K-pop idol or the title of a hit national drama.

In the entertainment section, Wi Jung Shin crosses paths with Im Hyun Joon in anything but an ordinary way. Every encounter turns into a clash and even leads to a surprise headbutt at a hospital.

“Nice To Not Meet You” premieres on November 3 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

