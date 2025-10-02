Watch: Ryu Seung Ryong Faces Tough Road To Promotion In New Teaser For “The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” has dropped a new teaser!

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once believed was valuable. Through his journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in being a major corporate manager, but in embracing his true self.

The teaser highlights the work life of Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong), the head of ACT’s Sales Team 1. Praised by his boss as “treasure No. 1,” Kim Nak Soo is full of confidence, declaring, “I’m 99.9 percent confirmed for an executive promotion next year. It’s a done deal.”

When a younger colleague quickly surpasses him, however, Kim Nak Soo begins to falter. He makes mistakes he has never made before, faces scoldings from his superior, and falls from the company’s “treasure” to a burden. To make matters worse, even his subordinates sigh in frustration, signaling a difficult road ahead.

Still, Kim Nak Soo repeats the mantra, “Show your ability,” as he throws himself into the pursuit of an executive promotion. Even when overshadowed by juniors and criticized by superiors, he washes away his frustrations with a glass of soju and pushes forward, aiming for a perfect shot in life.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” is set to premiere on October 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

