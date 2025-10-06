First Impressions: 'Ms. Incognito' Takes Jeon Yeo Been On A Dangerous & Exhilarating Scheme For Revenge

They say she is dressing for revenge! ENA’s thriller romance K-drama, “Ms. Incognito,” starring Jeon Yeo Been and Jin Young, premiered last week with two intense, scheme-packed episodes that are already showing a promising, exciting, and nerve-racking story. In a place where money makes the world turn round, our heroine will have to take part in a dangerous plot that can either resolve all her problems and set her up for a life of luxury or kill her. Prepare all your wits and buckle up because this wild ride is just beginning!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 1-2 ahead!

With only a few minutes into the show, Jeon Yeo Been amazes you with the intensity of her acting. She goes from solid aloofness into rough desperation to amusing sarcasm, which illustrates perfectly the complexity and charm of her character. Though skilled and purposeful, Kim Yeong Ran (Jeon Yeo Been) has little to herself. Her ragged clothes and shoes are proof of her poor circumstances, so it’s no surprise that she puts all her hopes into landing the post as Chairman Ga Sung Ho’s (Moon Sung Geun) new personal bodyguard. Against all odds, she manages to impress both the Chairman and his lawyer, Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo), nailing her interview. However, her past criminal records snatch her opportunity right when she almost has it in her hands, sending her back to square one, or so she thinks.

Defying all conventions, Ga Sung Ho decides to bet on her. He hires her, hiding secret intentions behind his apparent benevolence. However, from the moment she sets foot in the Chairman’s house, the charismatic yet mysterious Yeong Ran notices that there’s more than meets the eye. And soon enough, she realizes that what she thought would be her saving lifeline ends up being a madhouse full of threats.

Drowned in debt of thousands of millions thanks to her mother, with a past filled with abuse, and overlooked by everyone around her, she is at the very bottom. Her only option has been to learn to survive, forgoing friendships, family, and love. But this is exactly what Ga Sung Ho needs: someone desperate enough to become his pawn in a dreadful plan. He might be a powerful and rich man, but he is terminally ill and his days are numbered, something not even all the money in the world can fix. And before he departs, he wishes to avenge the death of his only daughter.

At first, Yeong Ran hesitates to take part in his scheme, but one phone call from her mother convinces her to accept his proposal. Overnight, she goes from being Ga Sung Ho’s bodyguard to his legal wife and future heir. The conditions seem risky but still tempting enough. After his death, she will become immensely rich, but only if she is able to survive to her husband’s stepdaughter, Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo). The mission is soon set in motion, but things escalate rather quickly when the Chairman decides to change some of his plans and takes his own life. From then on, everything unfolds at frantic speed for the female lead.

She is now a rich widow, but that also means she is all alone again to fend for herself, this time with a deathly target painted on her. Nonetheless, she doesn’t back down. Even in the face of imminent danger, she charges on, proving why she was the chosen one. She not only shows fierce strength and resilience but also undeniable intellect, great adaptability, and wit. So, in terms of an opponent, she might be the only one to go head-to-head with Ga Sun Young.

The only thing that could make a strong heroine look even better might be having an equally strong villainess. Sun Young isn’t your typical childish kind of enemy. She is a full-on sociopath, the type who won’t even blink at the moment of pulling the trigger to get rid of anyone who stands in her way. Furthermore, her actions aren’t completely unmotivated either, since she wishes to get back the money that originally belonged to her mother. This only makes her even more lethal, as there’s nothing more dangerous than a person who thinks they’re doing the right thing.

However, before Sun Young can make anything against Yeong Ran, she flees, hiding in a small village and taking on a new identity as a kindergarten teacher named Bu Se Mi. There, she will try to go undercover until she can make her move to fulfill the Chairman’s plan. So far, it appears to be the perfect plan, until she encounters Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young), a farmer and single father, who, aside from his handsome face, would be mostly unremarkable. But this unexpected variable might be exactly what could jeopardize Yeong Ran’s whole scheme once feelings start to get involved.

It seems to be a lot to unwrap in only two episodes, but the story’s development follows just the right pace to do it. In terms of camera work and the plot, every single scene falls into place like a perfectly crafted piece in a puzzle. Both the tension and the relief are well-balanced, so even the moments of the biggest suspense are enjoyable. The thriller is easily aired with clever moments of dark humor and sarcasm, with lawyer Lee Don being the best at doing it, which makes you crack a laugh even when you least expect it. The action scenes are quick, well-delivered, and smartly placed in the right moments, making them surprisingly satisfying.

The supporting characters add to the mix with a pinch of silliness without being over-the-top, and their overall dynamic is amusing without losing the tone of the show. From the butler to the driver and even quirky assistant Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young), who will become an important ally for Yeong Ran, everyone puts their two cents into the equation. Their characters aren’t completely white or black but rather a shade of grey that depicts the fickleness of human nature in the face of desire, money, and greed.

The best part is that the plot never misses its point. The main event here is Kim Yeong Ran. Whether it is alone, alongside her allies, or facing her enemies, this show revolves around her, which makes her character all the more interesting and alluring. And as previously stated, this show is barely beginning! The only downside is that we will have to wait week after week until discovering if she will be able to orchestrate and pull the strings in this play, avoiding blowing her cover or getting killed in the process. So join the fun, and let yourself get involved with the thrill of this amazing K-drama!

