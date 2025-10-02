Watch: Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, And Cast Capture Rom-Com Sparks At Script Reading For “Dynamite Kiss”

Upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to secure a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

The script reading brought together director Kim Jae Hyun, writers Ha Yoon Ah and Tae Kyung Min, and the cast, including Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Moo Joon, Woo Davi, and more.

Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyuk, who never believed in love but is left heartbroken after meeting Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a woman who vanished after leaving behind a kiss. During the script reading, Jang Ki Yong moved smoothly between a distant persona and a warm one, capturing Gong Ji Hyuk’s magnetic appeal.

Ahn Eun Jin brought Go Da Rim’s charm to life with a lively performance, portraying a character who, despite the struggles of job hunting, does not hesitate when confronted with a love that arrives like a natural disaster.

At the script reading, the chemistry between Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin stood out. Fully immersed in their roles, the two exchanged lines that instantly captured the gaze of a man and woman falling in love.

Kim Moo Joon, who plays Kim Sun Woo, Go Da Rim’s best friend and a single father, added another layer of excitement by portraying the classic ideal guy friend—seemingly indifferent, yet caring.

Woo Davi also made a strong impression by moving beyond the cliché chaebol character. With freshness and passion, she is expected to bring new energy to the drama’s romance storyline.

In addition, Nam Ki Ae, Cha Mi Kyung, Choi Kwang Il, Seo Sang Won, Seo Jeong Yeon, Park Jin Woo, Park Ji Ah, Jung Soo Young, Jung Ga Hee, Park Jung Yeon, and Shin Joo Hyup are set to bring a rich lineup of characters to the drama. Adding to the mix, child actor Chae Ja Woon’s charm kept the session filled with laughter.

Watch the script reading video below!

The production team said, “The script reading was an opportunity to confirm each actor’s chemistry and synergy. Every cast member displayed unique charm and presence at just the right moments, lifting the atmosphere on set. ‘Dynamite Kiss’ is a romantic comedy that is light and easy to watch. We aim to deliver a drama full of cheerful energy, and we hope for your interest and anticipation.”

“Dynamite Kiss” is set to premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

