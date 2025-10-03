Myung Se Bin Transforms Into A Supportive Homemaker In 'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” has unveiled new stills of Myung Se Bin in character!

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once believed was valuable. Through his journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in being a major corporate manager, but in embracing his true self.

Myung Se Bin will play Park Ha Jin, the wife of Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong), portraying a touching story of personal growth in middle age.

Park Ha Jin, who is in her 25th year of being a homemaker, attentively cares for her husband, who works at a major corporation, and her son, who attends a prestigious university. Park Ha Jin is dependable and grateful for what she has, and she prioritizes her family’s stability and happiness while giving her husband unwavering support.

However, as she grows older, the world around Park Ha Jin and her family changes. She watches her husband’s shoulders slump from exhaustion after work and quietly observes the change in her son’s expression as he looks at his father. Ultimately, Park Ha Jin decides to strengthen herself for the sake of her family and begins preparing to enter the workforce.

The new stills show Park Ha Jin taking charge of her family’s future on her own. In one image, she clasps her hands with a desperate expression, surrounded by various blocks of text that fill the frame like a magazine cover. The main headline refelcts Park Ha Jin’s current situation, reading, “Wife’s Hot Topic: Husband About to Become Unemployed—Will Things Be Okay?”

Other stills capture Park Ha Jin’s daily routine, starting with seeing her husband and son off to work and school. Later, she clenches her fists in determination while dedicating time to self-improvement.

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” is set to premiere on October 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

