TWICE’s Jeongyeon To Sit Out Bulacan Concert Due To Health

TWICE’s Jeongyeon will be absent from the group’s upcoming concert in Bulacan.

On October 2, JYP Entertainment announced that Jeongyeon will not be participating in TWICE’s “THIS IS FOR” Bulacan concert scheduled for October 4 due to health reasons.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. It is with deep regret that we inform you that TWICE member JEONGYEON will be unable to participate in the TWICE WORLD TOUR IN BULACAN concert due to health reasons. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who have been waiting for this concert and are truly sorry to deliver such disappointing news. After much careful consideration, this decision was made inevitably with the artist’s health and recovery as our utmost priority. We kindly ask for your understanding. We are always grateful for the tremendous love and support you give to TWICE, and once again, we deeply apologize for the sadness and disappointment this may cause. Thank you.

Wishing Jeongyeon a full and speedy recovery!

Source (1)