WHIB’s Jayder Changes Stage Name To Real Name Kim Junmin Following “BOYS II PLANET”

WHIB’s leader Jayder is officially changing his stage name.

Jayder, who recently competed on “BOYS II PLANET” as Kim Junmin and finished in 13th place, will now continue his career under his real name, Kim Junmin.

On October 2, WHIB’s agency C-Jes Studio released the following statement:

Hello.

This is C-Jes Studio. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the AnDs [fandom name] who always support WHIB.

We are writing to inform you about the change of stage name for WHIB member JAYDER. After long discussions, JAYDER, who wished to pursue activities under his real name, will officially change his stage name to KIM JUNMIN starting from October 2, 2025. Please continue to give your love and support to JUNMIN as he embarks on this new journey, and let’s keep supporting WHIB together. Thank you.

