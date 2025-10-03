Watch: Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha’s Lives Are Turned Upside Down By The IMF Crisis In “Typhoon Family” Teaser

Upcoming drama “Typhoon Family” has released a new teaser!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Lee Junho takes on the role of Kang Tae Poong, a flashy, free-spirited youth from a wealthy background who once lived for style and freedom but is unexpectedly thrust into the harsh realities of the IMF era, forcing him to grow into a true businessman.

Kim Min Ha plays Oh Mi Seon, a determined bookkeeper navigating life during the financial turmoil. As the eldest daughter carrying the responsibility of supporting her family, Mi Seon devotes herself to her work at Typhoon Company while pursuing her dream of becoming a career woman.

The teaser begins by showing the carefree life of Kang Tae Poong, a young man who enjoys complete freedom thanks to his parents’ wealth. In one scene, he is seen singing and dancing at a club, while in another he hangs out with the “Ap Street Boys,” who rule Apgujeong.

The teaser then introduces Oh Mi Seon, whose life is in stark contrast to Kang Tae Poong’s. Not only does Mi Seon work 11 hours a day at Typhoon Company, but she also endures a grueling daily life while carrying the burden of her household as the eldest daughter.

The teaser then hints at the IMF crisis and the massive storm it brings to both Tae Poong and Mi Seon’s lives. In one scene, Tae Poong discovers a property seizure notice at the home of a friend who fled overnight, while a voice warns him not to trust people too much. Another scene shows Mi Seon hugging her family in tears. The teaser ends with Tae Poong running through the rain, visibly distressed.

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

