Song Kang Announces First Fan Meeting After Military Discharge

Song Kang is officially making his long-awaited return to fans with his first fan meeting since completing his military service.

On October 2, Namoo Actors announced that the 2025 Song Kang Fanmeeting “ROUND 2” in Seoul will take place on November 8 at 6 p.m. KST at Yonsei University’s Centennial Memorial Hall. This marks the actor’s first official fan event following his enlistment as an active-duty soldier on April 2, 2024, and his discharge on October 1, 2025.

The title “ROUND 2” holds symbolic meaning: in car racing, a “round” signifies the next stage, while the number 2 comes from flipping Song Kang’s initial S. Together, it reflects both his “second stage” in life and career, as well as a fresh new beginning.

Following the Seoul event, Song Kang will also greet fans in China—his first-ever fan meeting there—before heading to Yokohama and Osaka, Japan in November.

Namoo Actors shared, “This will be Song Kang’s first fan meeting since his discharge, and he is preparing diverse stages and moments for ‘Songpyeon’ (his fandom name). We hope it will become a special memory for both Song Kang and the fans who have been waiting for him.”

Tickets for the 2025 Song Kang Fanmeeting “ROUND 2” in Seoul will open on October 15 via Ticketlink, with more details available on his official fan café.

In the meantime, watch Song Kang host “I-LAND 2”:

