Update: NEXZ Pre-Releases MV For 'I'm Him' From Upcoming Album 'Beat-Boxer'

Updated October 3 KST: NEXZ has pre-released the music video for “I’m Him” from their upcoming album “Beat-Boxer”! Updated October 2 KST: The online cover, timetable, and tracklist have been released for NEXZ’s upcoming album “Beat-Boxer”!

Original Article:

NEXZ is gearing up for their return!

On September 29, a teaser video was revealed announcing NEXZ’s comeback with their upcoming mini album “Beat-Boxer.”

“Beat-Boxer” is set to be released on October 27 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the video below!