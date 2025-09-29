Update: NEXZ Pre-Releases MV For "I'm Him" From Upcoming Album "Beat-Boxer"
Updated October 3 KST:
NEXZ has pre-released the music video for “I’m Him” from their upcoming album “Beat-Boxer”!
Updated October 2 KST:
The online cover, timetable, and tracklist have been released for NEXZ’s upcoming album “Beat-Boxer”!
Original Article:
NEXZ is gearing up for their return!
On September 29, a teaser video was revealed announcing NEXZ’s comeback with their upcoming mini album “Beat-Boxer.”
“Beat-Boxer” is set to be released on October 27 at 6 p.m. KST.
Check out the video below!