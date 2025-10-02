Park Min Young Makes Yet Another Transformation As A Rising Film Star In 'Confidence Queen'

TV CHOSUN’s weekend drama “Confidence Queen” has unveiled new stills of Park Min Young ahead of its next episode!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

The newly released stills show Yoon Yi Rang in disguise as a rising movie star as she sets out to deceive a film-obsessed villain. Dressed in a mini dress and a luxurious fur jacket styled with voluminous pink waves, she greets her fans at the airport with glamour, radiating the aura of a true top star.

In another transformation, she steps into a period role from the Japanese colonial era—wearing a vintage outfit and a mesh hat. From an idol-like celebrity to a charismatic madame, Yoon Yi Rang showcases a wide range of visuals and flawless professionalism.

The production team praised Park Min Young as “a born actress who enjoys transformation,” adding, “’In Confidence Queen,’ she delivers dynamic and captivating performances, bringing to life not just her main character but also multiple alter egos. We hope viewers won’t miss it.”

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” airs on October 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

