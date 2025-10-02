Lee Sun Bin Gets Jealous Over Kim Young Dae And Hong Seung Hee's Closeness In 'To The Moon'

MBC’s “To the Moon” has released new stills of Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency.

Previously on “To the Moon,” Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae)’s heart began to race when Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) expressed her admiration for his music, which had long been dismissed by others. As his feelings continued to grow, Ji Woo and Da Hae shared their first kiss, leaving viewers’ hearts fluttering. Though Da Hae tried to suppress her emotions, she was visibly shaken when a colleague linked Ji Woo with Jung Da Hee (Hong Seung Hee) in conversation.

In the newly released stills, Ji Woo and Da Hee stand side by side, making a heart shape together with their hands. The two, who are known as the “top visuals” within the company, draw attention with their good looks. But what truly catches the eye is Da Hae hiding behind cherry blossom trees with her jealous gaze fixed on them.

The fact that the woman next to Ji Woo is Da Hee is especially upsetting to the jealous Da Hae. As she recently lost out to Da Hee in a project proposal review, the tension between the two co-workers may grow further, with their rivalry deepening in unexpected ways.

The production team teased, “In Episodes 5 and 6, which air this week, Da Hae and Ji Woo begin to open up more honestly about their feelings for each other. Please stay tuned to see how their relationship changes as they gradually grow closer.”

The next episode of “To the Moon” will air on October 3 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

