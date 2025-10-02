'First Lady' Ratings Rise For 4th Episode

MBN’s “First Lady” is continuing its upward trend in viewership!

On October 2, viewership ratings for the new drama starring Eugene and Ji Hyun Woo rose slightly for its fourth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of “First Lady” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 2.0 percent.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

