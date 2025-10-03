Stray Kids' Bang Chan Makes Generous Donations To Meaningful Causes On His Birthday

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan celebrated his birthday by making two generous donations!

On October 3, it was reported that Bang Chan had donated 100 million won (approximately $71,000) each to Samsung Medical Center and the Korean Committee for UNICEF, for a total of 200 million won (approximately $142,000).

Samsung Medical Center will use Bang Chan’s donation to help cover treatment costs for children and adolescent patients, while UNICEF plans to use his donation to help children in the areas most urgently in need around the world in terms of health, nutrition, drinking water, sanitation, education, protection, and emergency relief. With this donation, Bang Chan has also become a member of UNICEF’s Honors Club.

Bang Chan commented, “Thanks to the precious love that my fans have sent me, I was able to share these feelings of warmth on my birthday. I sincerely hope that [this donation] will give a little strength to children dreaming brighter dreams and envisioning a happier tomorrow.”

Happy Birthday, Bang Chan!

