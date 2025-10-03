Song Joong Ki And Chun Woo Hee Make A Heartfelt Promise In 'My Youth'

Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee will make a meaningful promise on the next episodes of “My Youth”!

JTBC’s “My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “My Youth,” Sunwoo Hae broke up with Sung Je Yeon after confessing that he was suffering from an incurable illness. The latest episode of the drama then ended on a devastating cliffhanger, with Sunwoo Hae falling apart as he desperately tried to reach a missing Sung Je Yeon.

However, newly released stills from this week’s episodes of the drama suggest that Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon’s love will grow even stronger in the face of adversity. In one photo, Sung Je Yeon leans on Sunwoo Hae’s shoulder with a warm smile; in another, the couple embraces each other while enjoying a romantic night at home.

Later, Sunwoo Hae’s face betrays a complex mix of emotions as he reads a letter left behind by Sung Je Yeon while she is asleep.

A final photo captures the couple looking blissful and smitten as they clasp hands during the first snow.

The “My Youth” production team teased, “Episodes 9 and 10, which air today (October 3), will depict the poignant promise between Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon. The new choice Sunwoo Hae makes in order to not lose Sung Je Yeon, as well as their promise for a happy future, will make viewers’ hearts ache and flutter.”

Episodes 9 and 10 of “My Youth” will air consecutively on October 3 starting at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

