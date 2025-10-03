Lee Young Ae And Kim Young Kwang Fall Into A Trap In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang will fall into Park Yong Woo’s trap on the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice”!

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

Previously on “Walking on Thin Ice,” Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung resumed their partnership out of necessity, and Lee Kyung dramatically rescued Eun Soo from danger. Meanwhile, detective Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo) doggedly followed the trail of the missing James, and his investigation began to close in on Eun Soo and Lee Kyung.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Jang Tae Goo and Choi Kyung Do (Kwon Ji Woo) pay a visit to Eun Soo’s house, where they relentlessly question her about her relationship with James. Notably, Tae Goo’s gaze is full of certainty, as if he has already caught on to the fact that there is a hidden connection between Eun Soo and James. Meanwhile, Kyung Do carefully watches Eun Soo’s reaction and meticulously searches her house.

Although Eun Soo uses her wits to remain evasive during the barrage of questions, she is unable to hide her shock when she sees the key evidence presented by Jang Tae Goo.

Another set of stills captures Eun Soo and Lee Kyung hiding in a warehouse after becoming embroiled in a shocking incident. Their anxious expressions suggest that someone is chasing them, and as Eun Soo hurriedly makes a phone call, the desperation and urgency of their situation is palpable.

The “Walking on Thin Ice” production team teased, “In Episodes 5 and 6, Eun Soo and Lee Kyung will once again find themselves in a crisis as they get caught up in an unexpected incident. As their uneasy partnership intersects with Tae Goo’s relentless investigation, the suspense of the story will reach its peak.”

They added, “Please keep an eye on what choice the two of them will make amidst this crisis.”

To find out what lies in store for the unlikely partners, catch the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” on October 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)