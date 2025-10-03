3 Reasons Why Kim Woo Bin And Suzy’s “Genie, Make A Wish” Will Be Your Next Binge-Worthy Fantasy Rom-Com

Netflix’s highly anticipated fantasy romance “Genie, Make a Wish” finally drops today!

“Genie, Make a Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens after 1000 years to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who unexpectedly becomes the owner of a magical lamp.

Ahead of its release, Netflix highlighted three key points viewers won’t want to miss.

1. A Star-Studded Cast Led by Kim Woo Bin and Suzy

Rom-com king and queen Kim Woo Bin and Suzy reunite for this drama as Satan Genie and Ka Young, the psychopathic yet beautiful new owner of the lamp.

Adding depth to the ensemble, Ahn Eun Jin takes on the role of Mi Joo, a mysterious woman who moves to Cheongpung Village for a six-month stay, while Noh Sang Hyun plays Soo Hyun, a suspicious landlord in the village who also happens to be an angel of death. Scene-stealing actor Go Kyu Pil appears as Sayeed, Genie’s loyal servant, while the charismatic Lee Joo Young plays Min Ji, Ka Young’s one and only friend.

2. A Deadly Bet between Devil and a Psychopath? A Rom-Com Like No Other

At the heart of the drama is the electrifying dynamic between Genie and Ka Young—a devilish spirit who knows nothing of the modern world and a woman incapable of emotion. Their dangerous wager over wishes sets the stage for a one-of-a-kind romance that blends humor, suspense, and heartfelt moments.

Kim Woo Bin teased, “If you ever meet a genie, will you be able to resist corruption? Think of this series as your practice run, and while watching, try imagining your own three perfect wishes.”

Suzy added, “I was drawn to Ka Young’s character because the idea of someone devoid of emotions was so intriguing. She’s a character you rarely get to play, and I found her deeply compelling. Watching Genie struggle because of Ka Young’s lack of emotions but excessive drive will be fun to see. It’s also adorable to watch Genie navigate modern-day life, and every character around them feels fresh and unique. There are so many points to look forward to.”

3. Epic Storytelling and Breathtaking Visuals

The series weaves together Genie and Ka Young’s intertwined fates across past and present lives. Their story, filled with romance, laughter, and heartache, promises to captivate viewers. The subplot involving other “wish-granters” adds layers of depth, exploring questions about humanity itself.

Visually, the series delivers on spectacle. Shot on location in Dubai, its stunning landmarks and desert backdrops create a striking opening. Fantasy-driven action scenes between Genie and the angel heighten the thrills, while the rustic charm of Cheongpung Village adds warmth once the main story unfolds.

And tying it all together is writer Kim Eun Sook’s signature wit—sharp, lively dialogue that perfectly captures each character’s quirks, delivering the addictive charm of a classic rom-com with a fresh twist.

All episodes of “Genie, Make a Wish” premiere on October 3 at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix.

