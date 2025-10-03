Lee Sun Bin And Kim Young Dae Embark On A Romantic Cherry Blossom Date In 'To The Moon'

Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae will be enjoying a beautiful date in tonight’s episode of “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Spoilers

The previous episode marked a major turning point in the relationship between Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) and Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae). After an unexpected night together, Da Hae tried to put distance between them, but Ji Woo refused to let her go. Slowly, Da Hae began to realize that her feelings for him might be more than just selfish desire—sparking the first faint vision of a possible future together.

The newly released stills share a glimpse of the pair’s romantic cherry blossom date. Standing on a flower-lined street at night, Ji Woo suddenly stops Da Hae in her tracks, closing the gap between them in a heartbeat. Their eyes meet, trembling with unspoken emotions, and the world seems to fall silent around them. What heartfelt words will pass between them as this pivotal moment unfolds?

The next episode of “To the Moon” will air on October 3 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in her drama “Boyhood”:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Young Dae in “Moon in the Day” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)