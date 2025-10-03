Ma Dong Seok In Talks + Lee Jin Uk Reported For New Spin-Off Film Of “Extraction”

Ma Dong Seok and Lee Jin Uk may soon be joining the “Extraction” universe!

On October 2, OSEN reported that Netflix is preparing a new film expanding the hit action franchise “Extraction,” with the two Korean stars set to take on leading roles.

A representative from Ma Dong Seok’s side shared on October 3, “It is one of the projects currently under review. Nothing has been confirmed yet.” Lee Jin Uk’s agency has not yet issued a statement.

The upcoming film will reportedly be directed by Lee Sang Yong, known for helming “The Roundup 2,” “The Roundup 3,” and the upcoming “The Roundup 5.”

Fronted by Chris Hemsworth, the “Extraction” series has become one of Netflix’s signature action franchises, beginning with the 2020 blockbuster and its sequel “Extraction 2” in 2023. While discussions for “Extraction 3” are still underway, this new installment is expected to serve as a standalone film that expands the universe.

Ma Dong Seok has reportedly been offered the role of a mercenary who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue a kidnapped comrade, while Lee Jin Uk is said to be cast as his formidable rival, setting the stage for a tense face-off.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Ma Dong Seok in “The Roundup” below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)