Rowoon And Park Seo Ham Face Dire Crises As They’re Shackled And Dragged Away In “The Murky Stream”

“The Murky Stream” has teased high-stakes crises for both Rowoon and Park Seo Ham!

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue; Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant; and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

The newly released stills spotlight the escalating dangers awaiting both Si Yool and Jeong Cheon. One image shows Si Yool bound and dragged away by officers of the Left Patrol Division. Strikingly, he offers no resistance, walking with unnerving calm as Park Mu Deok (Park Ji Hwan) looks on in distress—leaving viewers to wonder what peril looms ahead.

Jeong Cheon, too, finds himself at a breaking point. In a still, he is seen shackled and dragged to prison after losing everything, heightening anticipation for the storm that threatens to engulf him.

With both men caught in the treacherous currents of Joseon’s corrupt power struggles, viewers are left to wonder—what fate lies ahead for Si Yool and Jeong Cheon?

Episodes 4 and 5 of “The Murky Stream” will be released on October 3.

Watch Rowoon in “Matchmakers” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)