Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Team Up As Novice CEO And Meticulous Bookkeeper In “Typhoon Family”

tvN’s upcoming drama has unveiled new stills of Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha stepping into their “salaryman life”!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

The newly released stills capture the working lives of Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha). Thrown into Typhoon Company overnight, Tae Poong is a complete novice—he doesn’t know what an outstanding payment is and even mistakes the fax machine for a telephone. Yet behind his clumsy mistakes lies a fiery determination to learn, as seen in a scene where his eyes shine with focus while taking notes during a meeting. On top of that, his instinctive flashes of inspiration take those around him by surprise, hinting at his potential as an action-driven salesman.

Standing firmly by his side is the company’s ace bookkeeper, Oh Mi Seon. Gifted with natural precision, she memorizes exchange rates and pays attention to details others tend to miss, helping the company weather crisis after crisis. A perfectionist who refuses to settle for half measures, she not only guides Tae Poong on what it means to be a true professional but also shows him how meaningful and rewarding the work can be.

Together, the rookie CEO and the meticulous accountant form an unlikely yet powerful duo. Tae Poong’s instinctive drive and Mi Seon’s sharp pragmatism complement one another, creating a synergy that promises both tension and heart. In the stills, the two sit side by side, immersed in their tasks, their teamwork flowing as naturally as a back-and-forth rally—raising anticipation for the chemistry they’ll bring to the screen.

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

