Ryu Seung Ryong Is A Man Chasing Meaning Beyond Success In “The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” has unveiled its main poster!

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once believed was valuable. Through his journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in being a major corporate manager, but in embracing his true self.

The newly released poster captures Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong) dancing alone on his company rooftop as the sun sets. Clad in office attire with his tie tightly knotted, Nak Soo keeps moving until nightfall, echoing a life spent running without pause. His graceful steps and faint smile, contrasted with the cold city skyline, create a strikingly bittersweet image.

Alongside the visual is a poem penned by Nak Soo himself, titled “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim.” It reads: “I have the big company job, the house in Seoul, the car, and everything else—but when I look closely, there’s no me. So frustrating.” The words capture the emptiness hidden beneath his many titles, leaving behind a lingering sense of melancholy.

Though Nak Soo seems to have everything on the surface, he remains hollow at his core. The drama poses the question: can he regain the essence he’s lost and learn to shine again?

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” is set to premiere on October 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

