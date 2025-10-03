Ha Seung Ri’s Family Mystery Turns Into A Playful Celebration In “Marie And Her Three Daddies”

KBS1’s upcoming drama “Marie and Her Three Daddies” has unveiled a new group poster!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately portraying the creation of an unconventional family—one built on bonds deeper than blood.

The newly released group poster places Marie—embroiled in an unprecedented “paternity scandal”—and her lover Lee Kang Se (Hyun Woo) at the center. Surrounding them, the cast strikes playful poses as if enjoying a glamorous party.

Park Eun Hye plays Marie’s mother Joo Si Ra, while Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, and Gong Jung Hwan take on the roles of Marie’s three potential fathers—Lee Poong Joo, Kang Min Bo, and Jin Gi Sik. The rest of the cast includes Jung Ae Ri as Uhm Gi Bun, Geum Bo Ra as Yoon Soon Ae, Kang Shin Il as Lee Ok Soon, Park Hyun Jung as Moon Sook Hee, Jo Hyang Gi as Yoon Eun Kyung, Kim Young Jae as Pyo Do Gi, Lee Ji Yeon as Ahn Soo Sun, and Jung Han Sol as Jin Sol. With props like cameras, magnifying glasses, and microphones, each actor amplifies their character’s unique charm through distinct poses, heightening anticipation for how their individual stories will intertwine.

The production team shared, “We wanted this poster to capture the fun chaos awaiting Marie as she suddenly finds herself with three possible fathers. We hope viewers will enjoy the humorous and heartwarming journey as Marie, Kang Se, and the other characters stumble their way toward creating a new kind of family.”

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” will premiere on October 13 at 8:30 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

