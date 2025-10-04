Ha Seung Ri And Hyun Woo Share Their Thoughts On Upcoming Drama 'Marie And Her Three Daddies'

KBS1’s upcoming drama “Marie and Her Three Daddies” has unveiled new stills of Ha Seung Ri and Hyun Woo ahead of its premiere!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) and her long journey to find her father. It depicts the birth of an extraordinary family—one that’s thicker than blood and more persistent than sperm.

Ha Seung Ri takes on the role of Kang Marie, the responsible breadwinner of her household. Despite dealing with a chaotic family, she steadily pursues her dream of becoming a doctor. Hyun Woo plays Lee Kang Se, a warm-hearted first-year medical resident who brings positivity wherever he goes.

The two begin as senior and junior colleagues at medical school, but their relationship takes an unexpected turn after Kang Se suddenly confesses his feelings for Kang Marie. Although their relationship starts off awkward and clumsy, their fast-paced romance is soon put to the test by life’s unexpected twists.

Sharing her excitement for the drama, Ha Seung Ri said, “I really liked the cheerful and straightforward script,” adding, “All the characters and stories are full of unique charm.”

On how she approached playing her character, who is shaped by growing up in a challenging family environment, Ha Seung Ri explained, “I prepared for the role with the mindset of embracing and confronting whatever situations came my way.”

Meanwhile, Hyun Woo described his character Lee Kang Se by saying, “He may seem a bit blunt and aloof on the outside, but he’s actually a warm character whose appeal is his sincere care for those around him.” He also explained how he prepared for the role, remarking, “I thought it was important to portray his familial bonds and human side naturally, so I carefully analyzed his everyday tone of speech and gestures.”

Commenting on the drama as a whole, he continued, “It’s a heartwarming family drama that gently touches the heart with relatable stories and comforting messages.” He added, “Please look forward to seeing how each character’s conflicts, reconciliations, and growth unfold. The fun of the drama is its authenticity, which makes it feel like you’re watching a real family’s story.”

Ha Seung RI also encouraged viewers to tune in, saying, “I hope this becomes a drama we can all laugh along with and relate to. Please show it lots of love and support.”

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” is set to premiere on October 13 at 8:30 p.m. KST, following the conclusion of “Good Luck!”

In the meantime, watch Ha Seung Ri in “My Lovely Boxer” on Viki here:

Watch Now

And check out Hyun Woo’s drama “The Secret Romantic Guesthouse” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)