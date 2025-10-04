'To The Moon' Ratings Rise As 'My Youth' Heads Into Final Week

MBC’s “To the Moon” enjoyed a boost in viewership last night!

On October 3, “To the Moon” nearly doubled its viewership ratings from its previous episode last week. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.0 percent, marking a significant increase from the 1.2 percent rating recorded last Saturday.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “My Youth,” which has just two episodes left to go, earned average nationwide ratings of 1.7 percent and 2.0 percent for its latest episodes ahead of its final week.

