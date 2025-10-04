Shin Ye Eun Runs Into Kim Da Mi Again After 7 Years In 'A Hundred Memories'

Get ready to flash forward seven years into the future on “A Hundred Memories”!

Set in the 1980s, JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Spoilers

The previous episode of “A Hundred Memories” ended by jumping forward seven years to 1989. At the very end of the episode, Go Young Rye was seen working at a hair salon when Han Jae Pil visited her with a sunny smile.

On the next episode of the drama, the show will reveal how each of its three leads have changed over the past seven years. First, Go Young Rye, who was already plucky and full of grit as a bus attendants, looks even more poised and resilient than before. It remains to be seen whether Young Rye, who is now working as a stylist at a hair salon, is still holding onto her dream of going to college and becoming a teacher.

Meanwhile, Seo Jong Hee dramatically walks back into Young Rye’s life after a major glow-up. Seven years after she disappeared without a trace, Seo Jong Hee returns with a luxurious, glamorous look and aura that raise the question of whether she’s achieved her dreams of becoming Miss Korea and debuting as an actress.

Finally, Han Jae Pil exudes a more serious, mature vibe compared to seven years ago. His youthful rebellious streak appears to be gone, and in its place is a sense of responsibility that has become a weighty burden for Jae Pil. As he is seen wearing a doctor’s coat and practicing suturing, it remains to be seen whether Jae Pil, who wasn’t much interested in studying before, succeeded in going to medical school thanks to the tutoring of Young Rye’s older brother Young Shik.

The “A Hundred Memories” production team teased, “Young Rye, Jong Hee, and Jae Pil, who meet again after seven years, will show new sides of themselves compared to their youthful past. Please join us in watching ‘A Hundred Memories’ over the long Chuseok holiday to find out how the three characters, each of whom has walked their own path in life, have grown and matured—and what sorts of changes they will face in their relationships as they become entangled with each other once again.”

The next episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on October 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)